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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RIR Power Electronics standalone net profit rises 80.46% in the June 2026 quarter

RIR Power Electronics standalone net profit rises 80.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 27.16 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 80.46% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 27.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.1621.01 29 OPM %14.6513.76 -PBDT4.492.87 56 PBT4.152.57 61 NP3.141.74 80

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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