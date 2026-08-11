RIR Power Electronics standalone net profit rises 80.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 27.16 croreNet profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 80.46% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 27.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.1621.01 29 OPM %14.6513.76 -PBDT4.492.87 56 PBT4.152.57 61 NP3.141.74 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content