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Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 42.86% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net loss of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 212.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.601.05 -43 0.981.05 -7 OPM %-46.67-7.62 --55.10-105.71 - PBDT0.060.27 -78 0.610.07 771 PBT0.060.27 -78 0.610.07 771 NP-0.150.52 PL 0.250.08 213

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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