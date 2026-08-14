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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rishabh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:09 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.70 crore

Net loss of Rishabh Enterprises reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.700 0 OPM %-32.860 -PBDT-0.230 0 PBT-0.230 0 NP-0.230 0

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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