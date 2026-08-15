Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 198.28 croreNet profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 3.40% to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 198.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales198.28190.33 4 OPM %16.8014.92 -PBDT36.0431.47 15 PBT26.5723.96 11 NP19.0319.70 -3
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