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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 198.28 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 3.40% to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 198.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales198.28190.33 4 OPM %16.8014.92 -PBDT36.0431.47 15 PBT26.5723.96 11 NP19.0319.70 -3

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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