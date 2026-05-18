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Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 212.20% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 204.86 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 212.20% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 204.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 263.97% to Rs 81.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 775.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 720.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales204.86187.45 9 775.15720.34 8 OPM %16.258.63 -16.316.72 - PBDT37.3517.10 118 141.6657.45 147 PBT27.619.00 207 105.9829.84 255 NP19.706.31 212 81.5322.40 264

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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