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Rishabh secures additional order of Rs 30 cr from Germany-based energy sector company

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Through its wholly owned subsidiary - Lumel SA

Rishabh Instruments announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lumel SA, has secured an additional order from a Germany-based energy sector company.

The contract, valued at 3 million (Rs 30 crore), covers the supply of advanced electronic devices for industrial automation applications within the energy sector. The agreement is valid through the end of 2027, with potential for extension based on mutual agreement and project requirements. This marks the second order from the same customer, demonstrating the strength of the relationship and continued confidence in Lumel SA's capabilities and solutions.

This strategic engagement follows several months of collaborative development and engineering between the teams at Lumel SA and the German partner, resulting in tailored solutions designed to address specific technical and operational requirements of the energy sector. The new order reinforces Lumel SA's international expansion strategy and underscores its commitment to innovation.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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