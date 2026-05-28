Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Special Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rishabh Special Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of Rishabh Special Yarns reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150 0 0.150 0 OPM %-20.000 --60.000 - PBDT-0.03-0.20 85 -0.09-0.22 59 PBT-0.03-0.20 85 -0.09-0.22 59 NP-0.03-0.20 85 -0.09-0.22 59

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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