Rishi Laser standalone net profit declines 71.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.00% to Rs 42.26 croreNet profit of Rishi Laser declined 71.75% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.2641.03 3 OPM %6.538.75 -PBDT1.903.30 -42 PBT0.622.65 -77 NP0.501.77 -72
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