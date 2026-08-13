Rishi Laser standalone net profit declines 71.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.00% to Rs 42.26 crore

Net profit of Rishi Laser declined 71.75% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.42.2641.036.538.751.903.300.622.650.501.77

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