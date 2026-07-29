Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.24% to Rs 47.31 croreNet profit of Rishi Techtex rose 38.46% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.24% to Rs 47.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.3130.28 56 OPM %6.666.84 -PBDT2.471.65 50 PBT1.410.92 53 NP0.900.65 38
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