Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 46.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.85% to Rs 25.05 croreNet profit of Rishiroop rose 46.25% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.85% to Rs 25.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.0517.66 42 OPM %22.877.93 -PBDT15.7210.38 51 PBT15.6010.24 52 NP12.688.67 46
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