Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.430.37 16 OPM %41.8678.38 -PBDT0.190.29 -34 PBT0.190.29 -34 NP0.150.22 -32
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