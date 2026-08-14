Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.430.3741.8678.380.190.290.190.290.150.22

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