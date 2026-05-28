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Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 52.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 52.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.13% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.380.30 27 1.331.03 29 OPM %71.0580.00 -78.2072.82 - PBDT0.150.25 -40 0.920.65 42 PBT0.150.25 -40 0.920.65 42 NP0.120.25 -52 0.690.60 15

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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