Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit declines 43.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 365.12 croreNet profit of Ritco Logistics declined 43.36% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 365.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 354.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales365.12354.33 3 OPM %6.007.10 -PBDT17.0619.86 -14 PBT6.9213.35 -48 NP5.509.71 -43
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