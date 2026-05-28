Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit declines 53.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 391.83 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics declined 53.22% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 391.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.76% to Rs 35.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.02% to Rs 1499.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1189.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.