RITES bags Rs 45-cr consultancy contract from West Bengal government

RITES has secured a Rs 45.19 crore consultancy contract from the Public Works (Roads) Directorate, Government of West Bengal, for project management services for a proposed four-lane extra-dosed bridge over the Muriganga river.

The scope of work includes consultancy services as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the construction of the bridge along with approach roads connecting Kachuberia on Sagar Island with Kakdwip in the South 24 Parganas district.

Under the contract, RITES will undertake design and construction supervision as the Authority Engineer for the project. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 48 months.

The transaction is between the Government of West Bengal and the government-owned company. The company said the promoter, promoter group, or group companies do not have any interest in the awarding entity. Separately, RITES said that it has received revised estimates from South Western Railway for railway electrification work of the MysuruHassanMangaluru project, including the HassanArsikere section. The work has been awarded on a cost-plus turnkey basis and pertains to the electrification of the MysuruHassanMangaluru line, including the HassanArsikere section. The revised project cost for the order stands at Rs 729.28 crore, excluding GST, including RITES fees. RITES is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East region. As of September, the Government of India held 72.20% in the company.