Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites consolidated net profit declines 2.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Rites consolidated net profit declines 2.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 768.26 crore

Net profit of Rites declined 2.06% to Rs 129.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 768.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.62% to Rs 410.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 384.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 2415.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2196.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales768.26602.29 28 2415.082196.35 10 OPM %21.8930.82 -22.9423.45 - PBDT202.25211.54 -4 673.77627.14 7 PBT185.75194.75 -5 607.77565.02 8 NP129.97132.71 -2 410.27384.80 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RITES slides as Q4 PAT decline 1% YoY to Rs 139 crore

First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story