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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites consolidated net profit rises 8.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Rites consolidated net profit rises 8.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 532.20 crore

Net profit of Rites rose 8.88% to Rs 87.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 532.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 489.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales532.20489.74 9 OPM %21.5423.31 -PBDT147.13137.08 7 PBT130.56121.59 7 NP87.2180.10 9

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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