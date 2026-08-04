Rites consolidated net profit rises 8.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 532.20 crore

Net profit of Rites rose 8.88% to Rs 87.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 532.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 489.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.532.20489.7421.5423.31147.13137.08130.56121.5987.2180.10

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