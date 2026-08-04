RITES reported a 7.58% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 90.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 8.67% YoY to Rs 532.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 from Rs 489.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 7.37% YoY to Rs 130.56 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 121.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose 10.82% YoY to Rs 434.94 crore during the quarter from Rs 392.46 crore a year earlier.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Domestic Consultancy business rose 4.29% YoY to Rs 284 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 272.31 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from Overseas Consultancy declined 10.21% YoY to Rs 16 crore from Rs 17.82 crore, while Export Sales fell 69.25% YoY to Rs 1.03 crore from Rs 3.35 crore.

Revenue from the Domestic Leasing business increased 14.42% YoY to Rs 48.73 crore from Rs 42.59 crore. The Turnkey Construction Projects segment registered an 18.87% YoY growth to Rs 176.40 crore from Rs 148.40 crore, while revenue from Power Generation rose 15.49% YoY to Rs 6.04 crore from Rs 5.23 crore. The company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share (14% of the paid-up equity share capital) for FY2026-27. It has fixed 10 August 2026 as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the interim dividend, which will be paid on or before 2 September 2026.