Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites secures work order of Rs 45.18 cr from PWD, Govt. of West Bengal

Rites secures work order of Rs 45.18 cr from PWD, Govt. of West Bengal

Image
Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Rites has received work order valued at Rs 45.18 crore from Public Works (Roads) Directorate, Government of West Bengal for consultancy services as Project Management Consultant in connection with Construction of a proposed 4 lane extra dosed bridge over river Muriganga including approaches connecting Kachuberia (Sagar Island) with Kakdwip in the district of South 24 Parganas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as managing director (designate)

Axis Solutions CFO Ninad Vora resigns

Niraj Cement Structurals bags Rs 80-cr contract from MoRTH

S I Capital & Financial Services board approves fund raising via NCD issuance

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story