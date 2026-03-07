Rites secures work order of Rs 45.18 cr from PWD, Govt. of West Bengal

Rites has received work order valued at Rs 45.18 crore from Public Works (Roads) Directorate, Government of West Bengal for consultancy services as Project Management Consultant in connection with Construction of a proposed 4 lane extra dosed bridge over river Muriganga including approaches connecting Kachuberia (Sagar Island) with Kakdwip in the district of South 24 Parganas.

