For PMC services for development and improvement of CONCOR's terminals and establishments

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to collaborate on Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services from concept to commissioning for the development and improvement of CONCOR's terminals and establishments.

The partnership will leverage RITES' multidisciplinary engineering and project management expertise to support the planning, design, execution and supervision of infrastructure projects undertaken for CONCOR.

Under the MoU, CONCOR may entrust RITES, on a work-to-work basis, with Project Management Consultancy services from concept to commissioning. These services will include feasibility studies, preparation of Detailed Project Reports, detailed engineering, architectural and structural design, project supervision, quality assurance, and construction management etc.