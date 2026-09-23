Rites signs MoU with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation

To provide consultancy and technical support services to projects across North-East

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) to provide specialized consultancy and technical support services for the planning, development, construction and maintenance of highway and infrastructure projects across North-East and other strategic areas.

Under this agreement, RITES will provide a broad spectrum of consultancy services, including preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for highways and tunnels, external technical audits and third-party quality assurance, structural health assessments of bridges and flyovers, technical support unit services, road safety audits, crash investigation and mitigation planning, slope stability studies and design services, along with Authority Engineering services for highway, tunnel, and slope stability projects.