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Rites signs MoU with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation

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Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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To provide consultancy and technical support services to projects across North-East

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) to provide specialized consultancy and technical support services for the planning, development, construction and maintenance of highway and infrastructure projects across North-East and other strategic areas.

Under this agreement, RITES will provide a broad spectrum of consultancy services, including preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for highways and tunnels, external technical audits and third-party quality assurance, structural health assessments of bridges and flyovers, technical support unit services, road safety audits, crash investigation and mitigation planning, slope stability studies and design services, along with Authority Engineering services for highway, tunnel, and slope stability projects.

The MoU establishes a framework to enhance project planning, engineering excellence, construction quality and safety standards across NHIDCL's infrastructure portfolio. By bringing together NHIDCL's expertise in developing national highways and strategic infrastructure with RITES' extensive experience in transport infrastructure consultancy, the partnership aims at supporting the timely and efficient delivery of critical projects that drive regional connectivity and growth.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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