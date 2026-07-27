Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 357.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.19% to Rs 50.54 croreNet profit of Ritesh International rose 357.89% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.19% to Rs 50.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.5435.05 44 OPM %5.622.80 -PBDT2.610.76 243 PBT2.360.56 321 NP1.740.38 358
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