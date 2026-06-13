River Front Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 241.67% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of River Front Hotels reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 241.67% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 420.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.15% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.