Ramkrishna Forgings has reported 72% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.94 crore despite a 28.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1216.78 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 1,014.07 crore, up 19.4% YoY.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 58.86 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 23.65 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the bank has posted net profit and total income of Rs 193.45 crore (down 31% YoY) and Rs 687.69 crore (down 29.4% YoY), respectively.

Ramkrishna Forgings is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coach and engineering parts.