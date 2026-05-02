Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RK Forge records 72% YoY fall in Q4 PAT

Ramkrishna Forgings has reported 72% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.94 crore despite a 28.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1216.78 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 1,014.07 crore, up 19.4% YoY.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 58.86 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 23.65 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the bank has posted net profit and total income of Rs 193.45 crore (down 31% YoY) and Rs 687.69 crore (down 29.4% YoY), respectively.

Ramkrishna Forgings is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coach and engineering parts.

The scrip had shed 0.24% to end at Rs 597.40 on the BSE on Friday.

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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