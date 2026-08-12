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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Sales decline 84.09% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 84.09% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.44 -84 OPM %100.00-22.73 -PBDT0.07-0.11 LP PBT0.07-0.11 LP NP0.07-0.11 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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