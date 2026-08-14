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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RLF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RLF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of RLF reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.12 -75 OPM %-533.33-58.33 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.03-0.01 LP NP0.03-0.01 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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