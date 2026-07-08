RMC Switchgears said it has secured an empanelment and rate contract worth Rs 23.64 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL) under the 'Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump' Yojana/PM-KUSUM B Scheme.

The contract involves the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP capacities at identified farmers' sites across Maharashtra.

The scope of work also includes a five-year comprehensive warranty, repair and maintenance services, and a remote monitoring system (RMS), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of five years.