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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 48.90% in the June 2026 quarter

RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 48.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales decline 55.94% to Rs 37.24 crore

Net profit of RMC Switchgears declined 48.90% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 55.94% to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.2484.53 -56 OPM %20.8110.51 -PBDT4.096.39 -36 PBT2.785.45 -49 NP2.094.09 -49

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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