RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 48.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 55.94% to Rs 37.24 crore

Net profit of RMC Switchgears declined 48.90% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 55.94% to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.2484.5320.8110.514.096.392.785.452.094.09

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