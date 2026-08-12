RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 48.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 55.94% to Rs 37.24 croreNet profit of RMC Switchgears declined 48.90% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 55.94% to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.2484.53 -56 OPM %20.8110.51 -PBDT4.096.39 -36 PBT2.785.45 -49 NP2.094.09 -49
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