RMC Switchgears rose 1.01% to Rs 270 after it has secured two domestic supply orders cumulatively valued at Rs 7.86 crore from state discom Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Genus Power Infrastructures, both carrying an execution period of six months.

The contract from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam, valued at Rs 2.84 crore (Rs 2,84,47,125), entails the supply of 100 Amp. L.T. Distribution Kiosks suitable for underground cabling, governed by general conditions of contract, technical specifications, and price variation formulas, with the Rajasthan Transparency in Public Procurement (RTPP) Act taking precedence in case of any discrepancy.

The second order, awarded by Genus Power Infrastructures and worth Rs 5.02 crore (Rs 5,01,72,500), involves supplying 1.1 kW UND S Panel mounting structures designed with a minimum ground clearance of 600 mm from roof surfaces.