RMC Switchgears jumps after bagging Rs 2-cr LoI from Telangana discom

RMC Switchgears surged 13.11% to Rs 330.85 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 2.44 crore from Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL).

The order is for the supply of low-tension (LT) distribution boxes and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the commencement date.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of Switchgear Engineering', ECI contracts for power distribution/ transmission sector.