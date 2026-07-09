RMC Switchgears secures order worth Rs 23.63 cr from MSEDCL

RMC Switchgears has received Letters of Award (LOA) from MAHAVITRAN- Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL) amounting to Rs 23.63 crore for design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of Off-Grid DC Solar Voltaic water Pumping Systems(SPWPS) of 3 HP, 5 HP & 7.5 HP capacity at identified farmer's site in District of Maharashtra, including complete system warranty and its repair and maintenance and Remote Monitoring System(RMS) for 5 Years under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojna/ PM KUSUM B SCHEME.