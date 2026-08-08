RNFI Services consolidated net profit declines 11.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 269.91 crore

Net profit of RNFI Services declined 11.58% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 269.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 249.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.269.91249.593.944.7310.9312.196.907.884.585.18

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