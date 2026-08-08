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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RNFI Services consolidated net profit declines 11.58% in the June 2026 quarter

RNFI Services consolidated net profit declines 11.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 269.91 crore

Net profit of RNFI Services declined 11.58% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 269.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 249.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales269.91249.59 8 OPM %3.944.73 -PBDT10.9312.19 -10 PBT6.907.88 -12 NP4.585.18 -12

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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