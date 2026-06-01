RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 66.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 239.34 crore

Net profit of RNFI Services rose 66.45% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 239.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.32% to Rs 28.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 968.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 916.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.