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RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 66.45% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 239.34 crore

Net profit of RNFI Services rose 66.45% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 239.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.32% to Rs 28.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 968.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 916.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales239.34214.49 12 968.60916.87 6 OPM %6.674.25 -5.984.03 - PBDT16.6711.54 44 61.0241.27 48 PBT11.527.18 60 43.7226.74 64 NP7.594.56 66 28.9818.19 59

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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