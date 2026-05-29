Roadways India standalone net profit rises 97.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 69.62% to Rs 23.00 crore

Net profit of Roadways India rose 97.25% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.62% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1533.33% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1443.25% to Rs 44.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.