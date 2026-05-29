Robust Hotels standalone net profit declines 24.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 40.29 crore

Net profit of Robust Hotels declined 24.61% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 40.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.06% to Rs 24.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 148.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.