Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 51.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 33.85 croreNet profit of Robust Hotels rose 51.86% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 33.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.8533.24 2 OPM %32.2629.99 -PBDT12.2710.39 18 PBT8.125.99 36 NP6.124.03 52
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