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Rodium Realty consolidated net profit declines 50.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales decline 45.18% to Rs 12.23 crore

Net profit of Rodium Realty declined 50.13% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.18% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.28% to Rs 8.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 70.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.2322.31 -45 70.1961.56 14 OPM %18.4823.80 -17.9513.27 - PBDT2.594.97 -48 12.496.34 97 PBT2.454.86 -50 12.105.92 104 NP1.863.73 -50 8.303.44 141

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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