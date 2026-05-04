Rohit Jain appointed as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Government of India, vide its notification dated May 02, 2026, and in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, read with sub-section (4) of section 8 thereof, has appointed Rohit Jain, Executive Director as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years from the date of joining the post on or after May 03, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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