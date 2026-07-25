Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 12.60 croreNet profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 20.83% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.6012.45 1 OPM %11.6710.60 -PBDT1.661.53 8 PBT1.221.15 6 NP0.760.96 -21
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