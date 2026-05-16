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Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 60.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 14.26% to Rs 12.03 crore

Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 60.10% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.44% to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 50.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.0314.03 -14 50.9958.29 -13 OPM %4.908.70 -8.558.63 - PBDT0.911.55 -41 5.455.80 -6 PBT0.401.14 -65 3.704.36 -15 NP0.791.98 -60 3.274.11 -20

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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