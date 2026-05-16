Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 60.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.26% to Rs 12.03 crore

Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 60.10% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.44% to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 50.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.