Rolex Rings announced that its board has approved a buyback of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore at a price of Rs 180 per share through the tender offer route.

As per the latest available shareholding data, promoters and promoter group entities hold a 52.24% stake in the company.

The company plans to acquire 1,00,00,000 fully paid up equity shares, representing 3.67% of the paid-up capital. The buyback size does not exceed 25% of the aggregate of the companys total paid-up capital and free reserves (including security premium) based on its latest audited financial statements as on March 31, 2025.

The record date will be announced later. Promoters and promoter group members have stated they will not participate in the buyback.