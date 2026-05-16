Rolex Rings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 305.69 crore

Net loss of Rolex Rings reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 54.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 305.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 283.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.91% to Rs 141.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 1143.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1154.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.