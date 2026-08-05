Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 22.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.38% to Rs 304.34 croreNet profit of Rolex Rings rose 22.34% to Rs 60.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 304.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 291.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales304.34291.58 4 OPM %22.5821.12 -PBDT88.3377.00 15 PBT79.2968.00 17 NP60.1449.16 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content