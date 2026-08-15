Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 17.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.99% to Rs 33.32 croreNet profit of Roopa Industries rose 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.99% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.3235.07 -5 OPM %4.594.02 -PBDT0.620.57 9 PBT0.430.37 16 NP0.330.28 18
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