Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 17.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.99% to Rs 33.32 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries rose 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.99% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.3235.074.594.020.620.570.430.370.330.28

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