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Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 33.48% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.17% to Rs 684.86 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 33.48% to Rs 45.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 684.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.41% to Rs 149.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 2396.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2080.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales684.86579.56 18 2396.372080.29 15 OPM %11.2811.99 -11.9312.74 - PBDT87.7765.93 33 281.64252.26 12 PBT64.2447.71 35 202.52185.19 9 NP45.9734.44 33 149.21136.38 9

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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