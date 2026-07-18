Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 4.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.23% to Rs 697.20 croreNet profit of Rossari Biotech rose 4.46% to Rs 35.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.23% to Rs 697.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 543.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales697.20543.72 28 OPM %11.5612.48 -PBDT73.2963.85 15 PBT47.6746.10 3 NP35.1033.60 4
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