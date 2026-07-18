Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 4.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.23% to Rs 697.20 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 4.46% to Rs 35.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.23% to Rs 697.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 543.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.697.20543.7211.5612.4873.2963.8547.6746.1035.1033.60

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