Rossell India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.74% to Rs 14.77 crore

Net Loss of Rossell India reported to Rs 23.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.74% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.45% to Rs 15.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.44% to Rs 220.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.