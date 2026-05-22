Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rossell India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rossell India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 77.74% to Rs 14.77 crore

Net Loss of Rossell India reported to Rs 23.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.74% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.45% to Rs 15.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.44% to Rs 220.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.778.31 78 220.69177.35 24 OPM %-167.50-293.86 -11.2914.69 - PBDT-25.33-25.22 0 22.9225.89 -11 PBT-26.50-26.30 -1 17.7421.22 -16 NP-23.79-22.05 -8 15.8619.69 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rekvina Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 93.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit declines 35.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 1.45% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story