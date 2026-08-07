Rossell India standalone net profit declines 52.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 36.27 croreNet profit of Rossell India declined 52.43% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 36.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales36.2740.45 -10 OPM %18.1126.48 -PBDT6.7110.16 -34 PBT5.368.86 -40 NP3.818.01 -52
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