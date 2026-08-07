Rossell India standalone net profit declines 52.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 36.27 crore

Net profit of Rossell India declined 52.43% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 36.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.36.2740.4518.1126.486.7110.165.368.863.818.01

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