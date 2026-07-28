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Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 116.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 77.09% to Rs 154.46 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys rose 116.36% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.09% to Rs 154.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales154.4687.22 77 OPM %14.3612.59 -PBDT13.627.48 82 PBT9.764.33 125 NP7.143.30 116

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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