Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 116.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.09% to Rs 154.46 croreNet profit of Rossell Techsys rose 116.36% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.09% to Rs 154.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales154.4687.22 77 OPM %14.3612.59 -PBDT13.627.48 82 PBT9.764.33 125 NP7.143.30 116
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