Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 116.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.09% to Rs 154.46 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys rose 116.36% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.09% to Rs 154.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.154.4687.2214.3612.5913.627.489.764.337.143.30

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