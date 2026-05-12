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Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 9.78% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 61.57% to Rs 142.07 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys rose 9.78% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.57% to Rs 142.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 176.74% to Rs 21.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.82% to Rs 485.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 259.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales142.0787.93 62 485.12259.67 87 OPM %11.3517.64 -12.9113.96 - PBDT13.2312.02 10 43.3721.71 100 PBT9.579.01 6 29.6211.23 164 NP7.526.85 10 21.897.91 177

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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